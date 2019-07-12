As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Value Declined, Ronna Sue Cohen Has Boosted Stake; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Price Rose While Hap Trading Trimmed by $735,425 Its Position

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 12258.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 411,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,641 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, up from 3,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.07M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 29,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,361 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 42,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 5.33 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – Financial-Technology Firm May Seek to Raise $1 Billion at Valuation of $5 Billion; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks, source says [23:39 BST21 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 17/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 790,100 shares to 813,800 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 41,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. FITB’s profit will be $472.64 million for 10.63 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

