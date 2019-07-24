As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Value Declined, Personal Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.55 Million; Infosys LTD (INFY) Market Value Declined While Oldfield Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding by $9.02 Million

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 46.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 10,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,552 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 23,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.02. About 2.67M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 8.69M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018; 06/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.N : BERENBERG STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $14; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY; 16/04/2018 – Infosys Drags India’s Sensex Lower After Disappointing Outlook; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys cites data deletion to deny Rajiv Bansal’s payment

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Prop. by 12,800 shares to 66,600 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa.

