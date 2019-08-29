As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Cut Stake; Jet Capital Investors LP Increases Position in Pg&E (Call) (PCG)

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 14,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 2.60M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 95.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 121,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 4.33M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 191,514 shares to 223,580 shares, valued at $24.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (LGLV).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stock Will Trend Higher on Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.54 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.38% or 8,893 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 1.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 411,668 shares. The Washington-based Washington Tru Bancorporation has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 64,686 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Goelzer Investment Management holds 0.95% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 70,933 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 7,588 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Co owns 6,663 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com Incorporated has invested 0.41% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). D Scott Neal stated it has 2,260 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,530 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 68,750 shares. Argyle Mngmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,875 shares. Counselors holds 0.41% or 68,422 shares in its portfolio. 21,100 were accumulated by Twin Cap Management Inc. Intersect Lc holds 0.18% or 3,102 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.15% or 138,533 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Com stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lenox Wealth Management reported 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 37.59M are owned by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.33 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Creative Planning has 20,437 shares. The New York-based Newtyn Mngmt Lc has invested 16.31% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Solus Alternative Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.87% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 14,000 shares. Pentwater Cap Management Lp invested in 1.29% or 5.74 million shares. Daiwa Grp owns 13,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Steadfast Cap Mgmt LP owns 6.72M shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 10,000 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45M shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $25.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).