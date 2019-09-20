As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Has Trimmed Stake; As Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Share Value Rose, Ingalls & Snyder Has Upped Position by $729,500

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 214,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.08 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.74. About 2.09 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 364,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72M, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.425. About 735,419 shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.31 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 191,255 shares to 404,840 shares, valued at $68.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Site Centers Corp by 75,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Cap Lc reported 0.15% stake. Optimum Inv has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.06% or 56,356 shares. 14,653 were reported by Camarda Finance Ltd Co. Public Sector Pension Board has 115,821 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Connecticut-based Webster Bank N A has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,228 shares. Hilton Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hilltop Holdings has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Regentatlantic Cap invested in 89,717 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp owns 0.42% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2.82 million shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 251,567 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,679 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold FSM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 16.31% less from 60.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pcj Invest Counsel Limited owns 111,840 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raffles Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 140,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Pcl has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 54,194 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 113,342 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com holds 0% or 19,339 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates accumulated 8.90M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 436,024 shares. Cibc Markets Inc stated it has 310,777 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel reported 1.17 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Century Inc reported 589,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Ltd Co has 87,675 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 1.40 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 3.06 million shares.