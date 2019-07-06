As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Valuation Declined, Ronna Sue Cohen Has Raised by $411,286 Its Position; Dana Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Nasdaq (NDAQ) as Stock Value Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,275 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 17,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $101.05. About 698,574 shares traded or 9.74% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 30/04/2018 – NORDIC 3Q POWER GAINS 0.5% TO RECORD EU32.62/MWH: NASDAQ; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 14/03/2018 – Goldstar expands the Victoria Lake Tin Property in New Brunswick, Canada; 19/04/2018 – Deer Horn Announces 2nd Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement; 24/04/2018 – Dynagas LNG Partners LP Declares Cash Distribution on its Series A Preferred Units; 23/05/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. Announces the Effectiveness of the Registration Statement and Approval for Listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market o; 14/03/2018 – Videocon d2h to Delist From NASDAQ in Connection With Scheme of Amalgamation With Dish TV; 06/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 68.32 Points (0.97%); 26/03/2018 – Rockridge Resources Ltd. Announces the Completion of a Name Change from Rockridge Gold Ltd; 27/03/2018 – Nasdaq 100’s Trading Range Blows Out as Vol Aftershocks Arrive

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 12258.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 411,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,641 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, up from 3,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $993,517 activity.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 499 shares to 2,066 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,439 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors reported 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr LP owns 228,873 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 0.26% or 42,305 shares. 99,876 were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 83,879 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 644,889 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Qs Ltd holds 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 1,123 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Lc invested in 0% or 14,509 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 13.58M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 2.28 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Voya Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 409,154 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 31,508 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 101,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

