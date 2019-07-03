As International Business Machs Com (IBM) Market Valuation Declined, Green Square Capital Upped by $516,906 Its Holding; Pacad Investment LTD Increases Position in Csx (CSX)

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 60.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 3,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 6,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $140.22. About 2.03M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 502.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 16,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,606 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 3,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 17,099 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $80,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Federal Railroad Administration Awards Funds For Railroad Infrastructure Construction And Repair – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love CSX (CSX) – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is CSX (CSX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp invested in 3,333 shares. 103,385 are owned by Sei Invests. Gulf Interest National Bank & Trust (Uk) accumulated 191,051 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 45,299 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 1,313 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas owns 0.25% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 42,240 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt has 24,230 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 5,671 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 7,092 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cwm Lc holds 0% or 1,347 shares in its portfolio. Capital Rech Glob Invsts invested in 43.42 million shares or 1.03% of the stock. 21,587 are held by Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co Com (NYSE:GPK) by 26,741 shares to 37,808 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New Com Cl A by 36,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,706 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP Com (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Investors Sell The News Of IBM-Cloudera Rumor – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Unveils New Data Prep Tool Designed to Help Speed DataOps – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “IBM is laying off more than 1,000 employees – CNBC” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek Create Institute for Brand Marketingâ„¢ – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM, KPMG, Merck and Walmart to collaborate as part of FDA’s program to evaluate the use of blockchain to protect pharmaceutical product integrity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Ltd Com accumulated 26,237 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Wright Invsts Serv has invested 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bbva Compass Bancorp holds 0.18% or 20,824 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 10,355 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.42% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Capital Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.86% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 15,874 are held by Iat Reinsurance Ltd. M Holdings Securities stated it has 5,893 shares. Grassi Mgmt accumulated 86,595 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 12,202 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D Scott Neal holds 0.17% or 2,260 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors owns 2,555 shares. Welch Group Inc Limited Co holds 2.79% or 179,509 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Co stated it has 128,604 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.