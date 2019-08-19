As International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Market Value Rose, Holder Jane Street Group Has Lowered Its Position; Telos Capital Management Has Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 94.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 6,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62M shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 82,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 681,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.17 million, down from 764,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

