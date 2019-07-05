As International Business Machs C (IBM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Upped Position; America’s Car Mart (CRMT) Position Maintained by Eam Investors Llc

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $141.37. About 1.24 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 15,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in America’s Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 43,827 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “More than 500 Enterprises Globally turn to IBM Garage to Drive Digital Reinvention Enabled by Hybrid Cloud and AI – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “IBM exec updates investors on Red Hat deal – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The New Oracle Looks Like the Old IBM – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Spain’s Cerealto Siro develops new foods inspired by IBM Watson Artificial Intelligence – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IBM’s Global Supply Chain Transformation Receives Five Manufacturing Leadership 100 Awards from National Association of Manufacturers – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

