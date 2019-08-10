As International Business Machs C (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Lowered Its Holding; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Washington Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 18,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa analyzed 2,255 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,114 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 9,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.60M for 16.10 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “South Carolina Ports Tapping Rail And Inland Hubs More In 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CSX: Perhaps Pushing Efficiency Too Much – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. had bought 525 shares worth $100,546. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Arconic, IBM and Westrock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 03, 2019.