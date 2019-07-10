As International Business Machines (IBM) Share Value Declined, Argent Trust Company Upped Position by $535,800; Paragon Capital Management Holding in Visa (V) Has Cut by $11.99 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 78,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $179.32. About 2.04M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,687 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 31,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 2.28% or 759,905 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt reported 3.32% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Becker Management reported 3,814 shares. Capital Inc Ok holds 0.96% or 57,257 shares. Mawer Inv Ltd accumulated 2.75M shares or 3.05% of the stock. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 2.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). One Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.06% or 2,128 shares. 119,056 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt owns 56,185 shares. Agf Invs has 298,880 shares. Economic Planning Adv holds 0.11% or 2,294 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). American Natl Ins Tx stated it has 75,698 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.71 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33,082 shares to 113,237 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,677 shares to 147,709 shares, valued at $28.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,040 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

