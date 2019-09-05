As International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Shares Rose, Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lowered Its Holding; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Market Value Declined, 10-15 Associates Increased Holding

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 1.79M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.35. About 3.21 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04 million.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares to 97,053 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,368 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21,000 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (Prn) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34B for 13.09 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

