As International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Shares Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Lear (LEA) Holder Foster & Motley Has Cut Stake by $307,935 as Stock Value Declined

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 85,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,903 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.69 million, down from 252,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 2,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,737 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 22,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 857,359 shares traded or 33.38% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “IBM earnings: Whatâ€™s the plan for Red Hat? – MarketWatch” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Columbus Crew SC Taps IBM to Help Create Fan-First Strategy for New Stadium – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Leading European institutions partner with IBM to accelerate joint research and educational opportunities in quantum computing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Another Revenue Miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) by 148,696 shares to 228,010 shares, valued at $12.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 23,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Units.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Limited invested in 2.13% or 144,310 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 20,615 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,389 shares. Avalon Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 2,295 shares. Btim reported 15,097 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dumont Blake Advsrs holds 18,737 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 265,593 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 1,786 shares or 0.11% of the stock. A D Beadell Inv Counsel accumulated 10,355 shares. Hgk Asset Incorporated stated it has 2.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,440 are owned by Motco. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 526,788 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 10,697 shares. Terril Brothers reported 2,034 shares.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.