As International Business Machine (IBM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Increased Position; Northstar Group Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB)

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 18/04/2018 – Facebook to hire chip designers as focus shifts to AI; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FTC investigating Facebook’s privacy practices; 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL ANNOUNCE DEAL FOR GAME STREAMS; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 26/04/2018 – Results soothe nerves over scandal-hit Facebook; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS MORE INFO FROM FACEBOOK ON REPORTS OF DATA BREACH; 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,798 shares to 42,017 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,831 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Closes Its $34 Billion Red Hat Acquisition – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retail Apocalypse Meme Is Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “More than 500 Enterprises Globally turn to IBM Garage to Drive Digital Reinvention Enabled by Hybrid Cloud and AI – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM, Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Uber on board Facebook cryptocurrency – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Yet Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays affirms buying Facebook before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Facebook Stock Because Its Commerce Future Is Bright – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

