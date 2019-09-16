As International Business Machine (IBM) Stock Rose, Holder Icon Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.64 Million; Bourgeon Capital Management Raised Its Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) Position by $1.58 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 60,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 212,636 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60M, up from 151,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 4.08M shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $814,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These High Forward Dividend Yield Companies Will Outperform – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 129,770 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 9,250 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Reinhart Prtnrs has 2.33% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1.01M shares. 5,533 were reported by Covington Cap Mgmt. Cordasco Fin Networks holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 3,504 shares. Town And Country Savings Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 18,730 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The Texas-based Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 19,200 are owned by Fiera. Granite Investment holds 134,938 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Strs Ohio stated it has 9,501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 4,041 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 11,619 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stonebridge Mngmt stated it has 36,384 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Condor holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,449 shares. Moreover, King Luther Corporation has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 76,985 shares. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.07% or 7,277 shares. Td Asset holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 745,680 shares. Hilton Capital Limited Liability reported 1,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 11,875 were accumulated by Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 6,487 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & Commerce Inc stated it has 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Spc Fincl accumulated 4,897 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.13% or 30,920 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “IBM Unveils z15 Mainframe, With a Focus on Data Privacy – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Just Canâ€™t Compete With Current Board – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 16,500 shares to 108,909 shares, valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 8,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).