As International Business Machine (IBM) Share Value Rose, Holder Gofen & Glossberg Trimmed Its Stake; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Wendell David Associates Trimmed Its Position

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 8,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 153,647 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19M, down from 162,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 2,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 152,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.32 million, down from 154,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.67M. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl stated it has 832 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Lc reported 19,526 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,615 shares. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi holds 0.01% or 122 shares. Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru Company reported 16,108 shares stake. Fiera has invested 4.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd has invested 2.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gradient Investments, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,897 shares. Essex Financial reported 2,426 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 2.05 million shares. Wendell David Assoc reported 152,424 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 491 shares to 20,448 shares, valued at $38.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX) by 5,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

