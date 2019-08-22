As International Business Machine (IBM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Price Declined While Ra Capital Management Cut by $16.00 Million Its Stake

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 23,219 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $135.14. About 252,170 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioCryst to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8 – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioCryst down 49% premarket on underwhelming Phase 3 results for BCX7353 – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst Strengthens Cash Position With Flexible $100 Million Debt Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Ltd Partnership stated it has 700,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Legal And General Pcl invested in 19,315 shares. California-based Dafna Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.75% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 0% or 8,297 shares. Emory University holds 1.52% or 265,013 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Principal Group holds 31,037 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Mgmt accumulated 48,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Daiwa Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 697 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 12,505 shares. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 46,870 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 882,910 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 21,103 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $27,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs owns 42,070 shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,500 shares. Icon Advisers Communication holds 17,900 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested in 0.2% or 48,665 shares. Holt Capital Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,170 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 11,227 were accumulated by Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 740,396 are owned by Td Asset Management. Dsc Advisors Lp has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lau Ltd Com stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Headinvest Limited has 2,300 shares. 22,568 were accumulated by Conning. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,626 shares. Retail Bank Of The West reported 2,641 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 0.07% or 2,017 shares.