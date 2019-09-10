As International Business Machine (IBM) Share Price Rose, Holder Dt Investment Partners Boosted Stake; Capital Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding in Target (TGT) by $609,040

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 81,787 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, up from 74,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.18. About 1.16M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 28,546 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 23,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $143.98. About 1.48M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS

