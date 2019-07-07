As International Business Machine (IBM) Market Value Declined, American Research & Management Has Decreased by $473,478 Its Stake; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Boosted by $352,715 Its Stake

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 138.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,451 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 4,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt invested in 0.32% or 38,813 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Regions Financial accumulated 410,014 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 1.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.71% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 19,820 shares. Arga Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 4,025 shares. Cooperman Leon G has invested 1.65% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Optimum Inv Advsr owns 6,222 shares. Jbf Cap accumulated 0.26% or 26,650 shares. Moreover, Boston Mgmt has 1.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 63,142 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 111,478 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap holds 0.03% or 83,693 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 0.04% or 45,556 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 21,402 shares.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 2,059 shares to 21,451 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEV) by 91,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,841 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Funds Management Inc (SJNK).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,451 shares to 4,961 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd holds 0.08% or 7,022 shares in its portfolio. Payden & Rygel has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Amer Economic Planning Inc Adv reported 2,343 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 1,430 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Com holds 37,163 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 16,144 shares. 2,567 are owned by Guardian Life Of America. Community Bank & Trust Na has invested 3.62% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Paw Corp holds 0.56% or 4,000 shares. Goelzer Inv Management Inc has 70,933 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment owns 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,228 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na accumulated 23,244 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assocs has 845,437 shares. Stadion Money Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Republic Inv owns 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 362,866 shares.