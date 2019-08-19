As International Business Machine (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bartlett & Co Cut Its Holding by $340,938; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Decreased Its Stake by $751,982

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 34,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $289.7. About 572,045 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 2,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 68,871 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 71,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 1.29 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.86M for 45.55 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 10,205 shares to 73,424 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.78 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13,685 shares to 13,845 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 40,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.