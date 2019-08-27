As International Business Mac (IBM) Stock Rose, Holder First Personal Financial Services Has Lowered by $2.36 Million Its Position; Caxton Increases Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 82.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 16,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 20,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 1.27 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2,172 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.42 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 0.27% or 362,866 shares. Asset Strategies owns 0.63% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 19,099 shares. Regions reported 105,757 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 305,491 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,749 shares. Bell Natl Bank holds 1.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 35,948 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3.60 million shares. Sol Cap Management holds 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 7,766 shares. Martin And Tn holds 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,251 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated reported 682 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,280 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 0.15% or 25,695 shares. Sabal accumulated 1,976 shares. Commerce Bankshares holds 92,975 shares.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,444 shares to 9,293 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).