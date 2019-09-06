As International Business Mac (IBM) Share Price Rose, Linscomb & Williams Upped by $538,620 Its Stake; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lifted Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $2.59 Million as Valuation Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $192.27. About 794,193 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 24,925 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 21,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 4.76 million shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “General Dynamics banks $1B Navy contract for 2 ESB ships – Washington Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “General Dynamics Awarded $1.6 Billion Contract to Build Additional US Navy Expeditionary Sea Base Ships – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Dynamics Wins a $1 Billion Contract for Two Floating Navy Bases – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

