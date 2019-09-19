As International Bancshares (IBOC) Stock Declined, Zebra Capital Management Has Upped Position; As Seaboard (SEB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Raised Stake

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 5,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.81 billion, up from 7,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $22.48 during the last trading session, reaching $4182.5. About 82 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) by 98.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 14,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% . The hedge fund held 29,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 14,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Bancshares Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 146,972 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC; 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold IBOC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 0.63% more from 37.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 84,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 6.44 million shares. 164,600 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Morgan Stanley reported 76,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp invested in 0.02% or 2.27 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 31,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 141,968 were reported by Reinhart Ptnrs Incorporated. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Legal General Gp Plc owns 59,803 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 16,100 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp Inc invested in 0% or 20,269 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 8,351 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $183,850 activity.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 3,178 shares to 11,777 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patrick Inds Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:PATK) by 9,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,152 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrs Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:MKSI).