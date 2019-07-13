As Interface (TILE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Harvey Partners Cut Its Holding; Ncr New (NCR) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Lifted Stake

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 277.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 365,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 496,665 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 131,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 590,933 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chmn and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Dn for Health Reasons; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 14/03/2018 – NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice Pres, Global Sales; 30/04/2018 – NCR Names Michael Hayford Chief Executive Officer, Frank Martire Executive Chairman, And Bill Nuti Chairman Emeritus; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – NCR Remains #1 Provider of Multivendor ATM Software in 2018 RBR Industry Report; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 600,847 shares traded or 61.58% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares to 10,016 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,512 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TILE’s profit will be $29.39 million for 7.68 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.