As Interface (TILE) Stock Value Declined, Harvey Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; As Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stock Price Rose, Kerrisdale Advisers Has Boosted by $17.00 Million Its Holding

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $702.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 54,608 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 1.60M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) CEO Alan Masarek on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Vonage Wins 2019 ContactCenterWorld Top Ranking Performer Award – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vonage Awarded 2019 CRM Excellence Award – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vonage Bolsters Artificial Intelligence Capabilities of the OneVonage Platform via Purchase of Over.ai Assets – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Vonage Holdings Stock Jumped Tuesday – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1.15M shares. Moreover, Zebra Management Llc has 0.11% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 21,339 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 184,923 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 168,541 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited owns 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 96,655 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc invested 0.12% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Comerica National Bank reported 218,371 shares. 64,000 were accumulated by Adi Management Ltd Liability Co. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 493,863 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 778,990 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 360,356 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 1.70 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 26,659 were reported by Quantbot Technology L P. First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 0% or 11,349 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/31/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hasbro, Chiasma, Tile Shop – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump’s tariffs trip up the all-American RV industry – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Interface, Inc. (TILE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co holds 141 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 764,310 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt, Vermont-based fund reported 3,096 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,582 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Kbc Gru Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 99,023 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Clean Yield Group Inc invested in 0% or 500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 152,729 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com owns 37,953 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 367,928 shares.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $28.19M for 6.23 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.