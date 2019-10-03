As Interface (TILE) Market Value Declined, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Decreased Its Stake by $502,500; Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Price Declined While Murphy Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $894,690

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 36.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 34,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, down from 54,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 2.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 70.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218,000, down from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 121,841 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE)

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.72 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 5,874 shares to 39,510 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since September 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $673,337 activity.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 154,400 shares to 469,300 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weis Mkts Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 46,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).