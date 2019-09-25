As Interdigital (IDCC) Valuation Declined, Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.08 Million; Sadoff Investment Management Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Upped by $591,360

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 8,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 621,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 612,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 11.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 16,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 26,705 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 43,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 209,313 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – lnterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL & KYOCERA SIGN MULTI-YEAR PATENT LICENSE PACT; 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence; 18/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,378 shares to 261,759 shares, valued at $29.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,601 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IDCC’s profit will be $3.11 million for 135.25 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by InterDigital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.33% negative EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 37,416 shares to 254,206 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Calif Mun Value Fd (NCA) by 70,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

