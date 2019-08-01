As Interdigital (IDCC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cut Its Stake; Masters Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Penney J C (JCP) by $3.00 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 3.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 7.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, down from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.0041 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7955. About 7.55M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS J. C. PENNEY AT ‘B+’; RATES SR. SECOND LIEN NOTES; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Lowered JCP Rating Reflects Increased Operational Risk Resulting From Recent Inventory Management Issues and Moderately Weaker Forecasted Credit Metrics; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY – 2018 ADJ EPS NOW EXPECTED TO BE LOSS OF $0.07 TO EARNINGS OF $0.13; 08/03/2018 – JCPenney Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – 4 LEADERS WILL SHARE EQUAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR CO’S OPERATIONS UNTIL NEW CEO IS APPOINTED; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP – BELIEVE WHEELER REIT REQUIRED TO CURE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED ASSET COVERAGE BY CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JUNE 8; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – A SEARCH COMMITTEE HAS BEEN FORMED TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT JCPENNEY; 08/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $350 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of WFCM 2010-C1

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 26,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 66,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 309,857 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R&D Effort to Date; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins lnterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 23/04/2018 – ERIC COHEN JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – InterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% EPS growth.

