As Interdigital (IDCC) Shares Declined, General American Investors Company Has Lifted Stake; Rogers (ROG) Holder Westport Asset Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 340,533 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ InterDigital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDCC); 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins lnterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q EPS 84c

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 119,442 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 20,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc./The (NYSE:TJX).

