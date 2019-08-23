As Interdigital (IDCC) Market Value Declined, General American Investors Company Has Boosted Position by $650,000; Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Trimmed Its Holding by $55.72 Million

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 153,935 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins InterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 23/04/2018 – ERIC COHEN JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 18/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q Rev $87.4M; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – InterDigital at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 122,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 184,193 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.59M, down from 307,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $530.26. About 349,712 shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50,000 shares to 399,285 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,686 shares, and cut its stake in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Capital reported 18,160 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 35,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 5,592 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 9,109 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments owns 21,503 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,299 shares in its portfolio. 3,270 were reported by Hikari Pwr Ltd. Blair William & Il invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Shell Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 5,567 shares. Moreover, Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 100 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 7,420 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Co reported 3,271 shares. Quantbot Tech L P, a New York-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl reported 35,107 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd Adr by 242,361 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $48.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 22,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).