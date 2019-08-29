As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Valuation Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Trimmed by $68.40 Million Its Position; Sns Financial Group Has Boosted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.05M, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 601,576 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 260.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $22.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.1. About 1.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Pwr reported 0.01% stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 920 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment reported 21,644 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 2.89% or 52,820 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company accumulated 0.7% or 12,127 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,775 shares. Raymond James Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 151,910 shares. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Company Mi Adv reported 485 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,363 shares. Summit Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 635 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Llc has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,781 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 2.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 142,702 shares. Allen Lc has invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Mngmt Group Inc stated it has 450 shares.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,738 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 22,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 240,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $57.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Liability reported 11,388 shares stake. Menta Llc, California-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 57,366 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas accumulated 591,283 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 1.12M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 193,400 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Diversified Trust Company reported 30,225 shares. Investec Asset Limited has invested 0.32% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Amer Savings Bank holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 55,882 shares. 19,535 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd. Charles Schwab Incorporated has 2.43M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 74,297 shares. 3,289 are held by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Iridian Asset Management Ltd Liability Ct reported 2.85% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Magellan Asset Management reported 656 shares.