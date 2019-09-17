As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Valuation Rose, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position; Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreased Position as Stock Price Declined

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 50,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 233,254 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 283,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 131,558 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 23/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 13/04/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY TO REPORT 1Q 2018 FINL ON TUESDAY, MAY 8; 01/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Leading Military-Qualified and COTS Resistors and Tantalum Capacitors at CMSE 2018; 30/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches Its First Automotive Grade Phototransistor Optocoupler; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend By 26%; 10/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Latest Grid and Ribwound Resistors at 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo; 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 8.5C FROM 6.75C

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 5,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.23 million, up from 78,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 691,147 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 63.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.6 per share. VSH’s profit will be $31.98 million for 20.02 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.89% negative EPS growth.

