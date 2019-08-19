As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Valuation Rose, Duncker Streett & Company Has Boosted Its Position by $1.20 Million; As Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Boosted Stake

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 72,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 361,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, up from 289,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 935,871 shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 184.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 24,425 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 8,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 1.92 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 59,560 shares to 142,440 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,288 shares, and cut its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "PacWest Bancorp Announces Loan Portfolio Sale Nasdaq:PACW – GlobeNewswire" on December 11, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "PacWest Bancorp's Merger With El Dorado Savings Bank Offers Significant Upside In 2019 – Seeking Alpha" published on November 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Bilibili Inc. (BILI) ? – Yahoo Finance" on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "PacWest Running Hard To Stay In Place – Seeking Alpha" published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Owner of former Square 1 strikes back in battle for venture banking talent – Triangle Business Journal" with publication date: August 14, 2019.

