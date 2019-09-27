As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Stifel Financial Has Trimmed Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 14,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 688,463 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.13M, down from 702,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $92.36. About 1.39 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $383.67. About 1.66 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru has 0.17% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 470,675 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct invested in 4.06% or 51,726 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Duncker Streett And Inc holds 0.48% or 24,885 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested 1.37% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tctc Holding Limited owns 7,330 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com reported 295,935 shares stake. Arrow Fincl Corporation owns 0.95% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 51,589 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% or 168,648 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Corp In accumulated 1,275 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 1,179 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton owns 3,450 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 18,022 shares. Cap Intl Inc Ca has invested 0.54% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas accumulated 1.49% or 228,110 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 12,054 shares to 120,156 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 71,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,049 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.55 million for 25.10 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Announces Record Trading Across Multiple Contracts – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Explainer: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic tariff war – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boeing (BA) longer duration IV bid, Chief Executive Muilenburg testifying before Congress on October 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares to 81,680 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 20,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,135 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt reported 0.59% stake. Alberta Inv Management holds 6,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Foster & Motley owns 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,462 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.76% or 8,743 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Research has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York-based Steadfast Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications reported 17,636 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Com reported 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Llc has 74,624 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Fagan Assocs Incorporated has 1.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth has 2,400 shares. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).