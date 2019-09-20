As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Rose, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Increased Stake; As Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock Rose, Vigilant Capital Management Cut Its Position

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 2,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 128,974 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.83M, down from 131,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $194.79. About 706,037 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 75,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 295,716 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.41M, up from 220,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.37. About 721,117 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,263 shares to 59,537 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,750 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.37 million shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 287 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc owns 6,178 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bokf Na holds 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 46,934 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Security Natl has 0.06% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2,205 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amica Retiree Trust reported 1,345 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr has invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Eagle Asset Incorporated stated it has 30,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 60,138 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $748.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 36,263 shares to 36,273 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.48 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.