As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Rose, Calamos Advisors Upped Its Position; Automatic Data Processin (ADP) Shares Rose While America First Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $750,639

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 74,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 750,808 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.17 million, up from 676,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 1.01 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, down from 117,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $164.18. About 636,969 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ICE Data Services Launches ICE DataVault, a Cloud-Based Tick History Platform – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Owner Bets on Mortgage Digitization – The Wall Street Journal” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange launches credit risk analytics suite – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 93,287 shares to 613,365 shares, valued at $45.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 154,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,768 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 12,976 were reported by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 3,822 are owned by Gradient Ltd Liability Corp. Bridgeway Mngmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 4.45 million are held by Franklin Incorporated. 91,816 are owned by Chesley Taft & Lc. Moreover, Ls Inv Advisors Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 24,697 shares. First American Commercial Bank has 55,882 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 785 are held by Johnson Gru Incorporated. Foothills Asset Management has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). United Advisers Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.83% or 7.67M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,932 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 6,178 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha And Company Ltd Liability Company owns 1,345 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Guardian Capital Lp accumulated 2,275 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cedar Rock Ltd invested in 3.30M shares. 500 are owned by Optimum Investment Advsrs. Somerset Tru owns 18,032 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. First Long Island owns 132,403 shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 2,978 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,400 shares. Fayez Sarofim & has 985,490 shares. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma has invested 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Smithfield Company invested in 0.25% or 14,239 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 5.73% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 209,600 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.02% or 153 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Fincl Bank And Trust Co Of Newtown has 4,850 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gold Flat Ahead of Payroll Data, On Track for Seventh Week of Gains – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. 10-year yields hold near lowest since Nov 2016 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of stock or 3,803 shares. The insider Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.