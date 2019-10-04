As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Boosted Stake; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Boosted Holding

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 6,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 583,190 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.78M, up from 576,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $181.47. About 2.57 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 75,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 295,716 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.41M, up from 220,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 249,423 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33,991 shares to 255,936 shares, valued at $156.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,479 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 95,927 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 3.14% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 27,800 shares. Investment House Lc holds 4,315 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Estabrook Management has 1,605 shares. City holds 0.07% or 1,650 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 3,608 shares. 443,991 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.23% or 507,543 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,045 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wisconsin Cap Limited Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,700 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 1,407 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 23,812 shares. Pitcairn Company has 0.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,660 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt & Counsel Limited Liability has 6,860 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.09% or 422,750 shares in its portfolio. Drw Securities Llc owns 15,980 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Invest, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 855 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 80,417 shares in its portfolio. 5,604 were reported by Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 10,113 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt holds 0.33% or 995,759 shares in its portfolio. 11,872 are held by Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 68,351 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Management holds 0.4% or 364,400 shares in its portfolio. Arrow reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Blackrock owns 33.73 million shares. Nottingham Incorporated holds 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 2,507 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 6,164 shares. 1.46M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P.

