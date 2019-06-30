As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Boosted Position; Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Share Value Declined While Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lifted Position by $435,900

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 451,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.25M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 3.25 million shares traded or 34.22% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) by 58.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 145,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,399 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 250,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 1.04M shares traded. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has declined 26.22% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical INO News: 09/05/2018 – INOVIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 21/05/2018 – Inovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third Indication To Treat HPV – The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 14/03/2018 – lnovio’s DNA Immunotherapy Demonstrates Immune Response Results Key in Treating Chronic Hepatitis B Infection; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC – STUDY IS PLANNING TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 24 PATIENTS AND WILL ADMINISTER AT LEAST THREE DOSES OF VGX-3100; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – INOVIO’S DNA IMMUNOTHERAPY SHOWS IMMUNE RESPONSE RESULTS KEY IN; 11/04/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS – CEPI WILL FUND UP TO $56 MLN TO SUPPORT CO’S PRE-CLINICAL AND CLINICAL ADVANCEMENT THROUGH PHASE 2 OF INO-4500 AND INO-4700; 15/05/2018 – lnovio HIV Vaccine, Which Generated Near 100% Immune Responses, Sustained Durable Memory Responses Measured One Year After The Start of Clinical Trial; 12/03/2018 ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 72,061 shares to 213,857 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 37,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,226 shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

