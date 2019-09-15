As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Its Holding by $1.71 Million; Marietta Investment Partners Stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Has Increased by $439,362 as Stock Rose

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 80.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 4,934 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $424,000, down from 25,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 1.98M shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,327 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 16,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.07M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 24.68 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Forget Stocks, Invest In Stock Exchanges – Forbes” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “Bakkt secures regulatory approval to roll out Bitcoin futures – Business Insider” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CEO of Atlanta startup joins Georgia Power board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 742,480 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 421,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.23% or 78,296 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.34% or 8,215 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 4,137 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 24,620 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser reported 834 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Counselors reported 30,985 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsr Ltd stated it has 435,237 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Boltwood Cap Management owns 23,555 shares. 10.90 million are held by Northern Trust Corp. Bridges Investment Mngmt invested in 23,074 shares or 0.08% of the stock. House Limited Co holds 1.57% or 174,755 shares. Fmr Limited has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mitchell Capital Management Com has invested 1.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Trane Unveils Expanded Columbia Facility, Delivering Environmental, Workforce and Community Benefits – CSRwire.com” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – CSRwire.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,781 shares to 45,534 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,764 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Security National Trust has invested 0.16% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 70,704 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.09% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). The North Carolina-based Holderness Investments has invested 0.48% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 4,200 are held by Baldwin Investment Mgmt Lc. Bp Public Ltd Co invested 0.12% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Park Natl Oh holds 10,004 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Clark Capital Gp reported 205,627 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0.06% or 583,315 shares. North Carolina-based Smith Salley & has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Strs Ohio holds 700,070 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 4,451 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).