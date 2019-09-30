As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $2.00 Million; Chicago Equity Partners Has Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Position as Share Value Rose

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 82,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 238,990 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.62 million, down from 321,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 7.48 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 23,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 435,237 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.40M, down from 458,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 626,904 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 37,851 shares to 59,116 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 28,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 25.17 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

