As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shares Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Lowered Holding; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Decreased Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Position by $194.39 Million; Stock Declined

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 286,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.12M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 962,141 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 98.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 247,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $619.56. About 13,025 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 24.77 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 583,000 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $120.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 392,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 200,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $22.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Since April 4, 2019, it had 105 buys, and 0 sales for $3.57 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC had bought 42 shares worth $37,737 on Tuesday, April 16.

