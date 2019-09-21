As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shares Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Trimmed Stake; Riverhead Capital Management Position in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 47,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 252,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, down from 300,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 4.11 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 286,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.12M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 3.02 million shares traded or 49.73% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 800,000 shares to 11.20 million shares, valued at $473.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 251,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $516.69 million for 25.09 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 138,790 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Fin Group has 49 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi invested in 125,790 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.18% or 792,813 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 880,545 shares. Bessemer invested in 0.01% or 21,051 shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru has invested 0.12% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 147,688 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natl Pension, a Korea-based fund reported 663,241 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 34,829 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Liability Co reported 91,026 shares. Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv holds 0% or 210 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.42% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tradeweb Markets and ICE Benchmark Administration Launch Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CEO of Atlanta startup joins Georgia Power board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES) by 110,638 shares to 236,507 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 6,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 1,900 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 1,411 shares. Alberta Inv Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Bard Assocs accumulated 0.79% or 90,607 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 621,997 shares. Reinhart Partners reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd owns 21,001 shares. 163,250 were accumulated by Goodwin Daniel L. 22.38 million are held by Massachusetts Service Ma. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 9,995 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 4,112 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gp has 0.01% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Denali Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% or 228,600 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 45.07M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.78 million for 15.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s August Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.