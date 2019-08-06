As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Value Rose, Sigma Planning Upped Its Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder Vigilant Capital Management Lowered by $372,520 Its Position

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 145.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 4,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 7,377 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $562,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 3.09M shares traded or 43.92% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,548 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 13,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89 million shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 29,490 shares to 58,059 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,537 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FPX).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.