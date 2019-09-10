As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Position; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Lifted Its Visa (V) Stake by $1.48 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $175.66. About 8.10M shares traded or 22.73% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03M, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.13. About 1.07M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldg Gru owns 0.8% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.01 million shares. Community Trust And Inv Co has 94,395 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 4,029 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, American Grp Inc Inc has 0.07% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.7% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 18,402 shares. Diversified has invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.12% or 5.45M shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.04% or 10,932 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 5,300 are held by Indiana And Mgmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ledyard National Bank & Trust has 74,317 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 33,806 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited owns 1.54% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 220,346 shares.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 290,000 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,271 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Investment Management Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,990 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 153,154 shares. 27,430 were accumulated by Thompson Inv Management. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 43,292 shares. Reilly Advsrs stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lockheed Martin has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Excalibur holds 11,035 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Capital Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Palestra Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Troy Asset Management Ltd reported 127,841 shares. Forbes J M And Co Llp holds 2.79% or 83,312 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Brookstone Cap has 7,330 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.