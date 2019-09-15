As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Price Rose, Sands Capital Management Increased Stake by $19.22 Million; Repligen (RGEN) Holder North Star Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $300,050

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 3,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 143,954 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.37 million, down from 147,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 449,168 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 156.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 226,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 371,055 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 144,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 1.98 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 24,119 shares to 923,339 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Scap Etf (SCHA).

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Alcoa To Consolidate Sales, Procurement And Commercial Operations – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Repligen prices stock and notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2019: ACHC,ACAD,RGEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Pcl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated Limited Partnership accumulated 1,150 shares or 0% of the stock. 212,970 were accumulated by D E Shaw &. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 680,500 shares. Mason Street Lc accumulated 14,030 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 109,886 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Yorktown Management Rech Co Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 7,580 shares. 35,399 were accumulated by Nbw Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dana Invest Advsr invested in 29,610 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 362,408 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin & Roe accumulated 3,656 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv reported 17,312 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31M for 99.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Momentum Technical Trade Idea On Intercontinental Exchange – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 285,805 shares to 10.22 million shares, valued at $652.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 91,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.53M shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Company invested in 0.15% or 97,907 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa reported 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fosun holds 0.08% or 14,165 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Foundation owns 0.07% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 15,115 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill has invested 0.22% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Security Natl Company, a West Virginia-based fund reported 2,205 shares. Family holds 26,470 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 6,164 shares. Appleton Ma holds 109,651 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Lincoln National accumulated 7,427 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Company holds 133,741 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd stated it has 92,443 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Deutsche Bank Ag has 2.77 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.