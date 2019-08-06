As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hightower Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Rk Asset Management Decreased Its Position in The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) by $4.05 Million

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 27.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 26,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 68,831 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, down from 95,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 3.09M shares traded or 43.92% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 31,804 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 45,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $10.56 during the last trading session, reaching $373.23. About 211,725 shares traded or 26.23% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (NYSE:BKE) by 17,370 shares to 116,643 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80M for 34.43 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,526 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Millennium Lc reported 0.01% stake. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 1,008 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability invested in 1,618 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 27 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited, New York-based fund reported 24,200 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc owns 44 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us National Bank De has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 1,261 shares. Maverick Cap reported 8,560 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Ltd holds 138,465 shares. Gradient Lc reported 0% stake. Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 3,026 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Growth Bypasses Anheuser-Busch InBev in the U.S. Despite a Global Sales Jump – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boston Beer Inc (SAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Street’s Wide-Ranging Take On Molson Coors Earnings, CEO Change – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is the Worst Finally Behind for Anheuser-Busch InBev and Big Beer Makers? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE Parent ICE Anticipates Over $20 Million Spend on Bakkt This Year – Yahoo Finance” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NYSE woos biotechs by cutting listing fees – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange launches credit risk analytics suite – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s how many points a U.S.-China trade deal is worth to the S&P 500, according to J.P. Morganâ€™s top strategist – MarketWatch” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreCivic Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CXW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,424 shares. Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Duncker Streett Company Inc stated it has 0.43% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 186,530 shares. Pennsylvania Co has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Veritable LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 4,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Btc Capital Mgmt has 0.61% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Motco reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sands Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 144,917 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co stated it has 11,388 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Davenport Co Ltd Company reported 4,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.13% or 81,103 shares in its portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 938,936 shares.