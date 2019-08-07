As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Lowered Holding; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Price Rose, Qs Investors Lifted Its Stake

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 91.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 17,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1,582 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120,000, down from 19,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 2.20 million shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 4,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 204,626 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.35 million, up from 199,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 1.30M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 243,368 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $69.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 14,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,752 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,994 shares to 11,591 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc A by 947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.