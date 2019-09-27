As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder American International Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.28 Million; Philip Morris Intl (Call) (PM) Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Has Cut Position

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) (PM) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 91,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, down from 173,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 15,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 238,460 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.49M, down from 253,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.23M shares traded or 13.65% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

