As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Value Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Has Upped Position; Donaldson Capital Management Cut Its Dominion Energy Com (D) Stake by $593,636; Stock Value Declined

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03M, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 1.47M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 7,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 22,694 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 30,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.51% or 27,228 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 1.89M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Hendershot Investments holds 1,838 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Spirit Of America Management Ny owns 66,222 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc reported 29,523 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Azimuth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 17,737 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 66,713 shares. Virginia-based Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0.09% stake. Parsec Fincl Inc reported 8,822 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Llc holds 48,874 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt accumulated 26,908 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Patten Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $915.08M for 16.88 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,519 shares to 111,665 shares, valued at $42.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 22,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Bakkt secures regulatory approval to roll out Bitcoin futures – Business Insider” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edited Transcript of ICE earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE cool with crypto ‘winter’ as profits climb – Reuters” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Lc owns 5,198 shares. 359,486 are owned by Prudential Public Limited. Captrust Finance Advsrs stated it has 6,866 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 1.21% or 22,616 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa owns 4,252 shares. 163,144 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Oppenheimer Communication has 5,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 19,885 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,880 shares. Colony Gp Inc Ltd has invested 0.67% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 25,900 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 35,644 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.65% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ohio-based Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Spectrum Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 25 shares.