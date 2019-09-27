As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Upped Position; Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Its Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 630,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 138,034 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80M, down from 768,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 274,147 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 5,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.23 million, up from 78,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $92.19. About 1.73M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 50,000 shares to 226,000 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,000 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 2,038 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Management Lp reported 0.01% stake. Fcg Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 6,196 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co invested 0.22% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.29% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 23,053 shares. 30,431 are owned by Eagle Asset Management. Veritable LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 27,659 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd owns 3,176 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Limited Liability Corp holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 19,171 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 21,051 shares. 23,074 were reported by Bridges Inv. Peapack Gladstone Finance reported 9,813 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 5,043 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,461 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 1,834 shares. 4,911 are owned by Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 30,959 shares. Mirae Asset Invests stated it has 19,235 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Riverhead Management Ltd holds 8,057 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 638,012 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd invested in 0.01% or 38,369 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 75 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.27% or 3.04M shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.42M shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $56.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 160,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.44 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.