As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Valuation Rose, Doliver Capital Advisors Upped Its Holding; Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowered Its Stake by $482,742 as Share Price Declined

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 4,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 28,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, down from 33,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 302,878 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 19,739 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 15,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.8. About 219,130 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $192.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3,280 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 26.10 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 138,276 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.